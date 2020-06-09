Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators protesting against the government’s policy on the fight against the COVID-19 situation, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
2 Members of the Texas South University police department pause by the casket of George Floyd during a funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church, in Houston, Texas.
3 People wearing masks amid the spread of the new coronavirus wait for hours, some for 10 hours, to refill their oxygen cylinders at a shop in Callao, Peru, June 8, 2020.
4 Vultures are seen over garbage, including plastic waste, at the beach of the Costa del Este neighborhood in Panama City, June 08, 2020, during the World Oceans Day.

