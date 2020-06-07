Linkovi

Fotografie dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A mounted police officer is seen on the ground after being unseated from his horse, during a demonstration on Whitehall, near the entrance to Downing Street in central London, June 6, 2020, to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd who died in Minneapolis police custody. 
2 An Indian laborer talks on his mobile phone as he transports a refrigerator on his back at a market in Jammu.
3 Fans standing on ladders behind a wall watch a match of the Czech top-tier soccer competition between Bohemians Prague and Sparta Prague as the match is closed for spectators due to the measures taken to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
4 Artists perform in front of screens showing audience via the Zoom application during the first six-hour online music festival at a studio amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand.

