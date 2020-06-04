Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
At sunrise, a soldier keeps watch at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington after a night of protests over the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd.
1 At sunrise, a soldier keeps watch at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington after a night of protests over the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd.
A couple hold candles along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, to mark the 31st anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.
2 A couple hold candles along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, to mark the 31st anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.
A woman wearing a protective face mask sells ice cream in downtown Moscow.
3 A woman wearing a protective face mask sells ice cream in downtown Moscow.
A woman carries food for her cattle past storks standing atop of one of the largest disposal sites in northeast India at the Boragaon area of Guwahati, India.
4 A woman carries food for her cattle past storks standing atop of one of the largest disposal sites in northeast India at the Boragaon area of Guwahati, India.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG