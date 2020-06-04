Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
04 jun, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
At sunrise, a soldier keeps watch at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington after a night of protests over the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd.
2
A couple hold candles along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, to mark the 31st anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.
3
A woman wearing a protective face mask sells ice cream in downtown Moscow.
4
A woman carries food for her cattle past storks standing atop of one of the largest disposal sites in northeast India at the Boragaon area of Guwahati, India.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG