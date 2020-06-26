Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A volunteer walks past disposable beds made out of cardboard at the campus of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, a spiritual organization, where a coronavirus disease care center has been constructed for the patients, in New Delhi, India.
1 A volunteer walks past disposable beds made out of cardboard at the campus of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, a spiritual organization, where a coronavirus disease care center has been constructed for the patients, in New Delhi, India.
A police officer walks in front of a burning pile of seized illegal drugs during a destruction ceremony to mark the United Nations&#39; International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Yangon, Myanmar.
2 A police officer walks in front of a burning pile of seized illegal drugs during a destruction ceremony to mark the United Nations' International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Yangon, Myanmar.
Security officers hold flowers given to them as a gesture of gratitude at the end of a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of Asia&#39;s biggest slums, in Mumbai, India.
3 Security officers hold flowers given to them as a gesture of gratitude at the end of a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India.
A view of artwork called &quot;World in progress&quot; by French artist Saype depicts two children as they draw a tree to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations on the lawn of its European headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland.
4 A view of artwork called "World in progress" by French artist Saype depicts two children as they draw a tree to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations on the lawn of its European headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG