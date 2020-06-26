Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
26 jun, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A volunteer walks past disposable beds made out of cardboard at the campus of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, a spiritual organization, where a coronavirus disease care center has been constructed for the patients, in New Delhi, India.
2
A police officer walks in front of a burning pile of seized illegal drugs during a destruction ceremony to mark the United Nations' International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Yangon, Myanmar.
3
Security officers hold flowers given to them as a gesture of gratitude at the end of a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India.
4
A view of artwork called "World in progress" by French artist Saype depicts two children as they draw a tree to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations on the lawn of its European headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG