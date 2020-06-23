Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 People react during an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico.
2 Swiss acrobat Ramon Kathriner performs with the "Wheel of The Death" during the Glacier 3000 Air show an event marking the reopening of the Alpine facilities above Les Diablerets following the lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
3 A few worshipers perform al-Fajr prayer at the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca.
4 Protesters attach a chain to the statue of President Andrew Jackson to pull down in the middle of Lafayette Park outside the White House as someone throws a roll of toilet paper during racial inequality protests in Washington, D.C., June 22, 2020.

