Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A Palestinian boy performs during a yoga and flexibility class on International Yoga Day in a club in Gaza City.
2 People look on as the sun rises during Summer Solstice, as seen from Roker Beach in Sunderland, Britain.
3 A woman reacts as she has her nasal swab sample collected by a health worker during a mass test for the new coronavirus at the local district office in Tanah Abang in Jakarta, Indonesia.
4 Activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement stage a Die-In as they demonstrate for climate justice in a street in Berlin's Neukoelln district, Germany.

