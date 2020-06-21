Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
21 jun, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Palestinian boy performs during a yoga and flexibility class on International Yoga Day in a club in Gaza City.
2
People look on as the sun rises during Summer Solstice, as seen from Roker Beach in Sunderland, Britain.
3
A woman reacts as she has her nasal swab sample collected by a health worker during a mass test for the new coronavirus at the local district office in Tanah Abang in Jakarta, Indonesia.
4
Activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement stage a Die-In as they demonstrate for climate justice in a street in Berlin's Neukoelln district, Germany.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG