Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A priest holds a bible and a sign reading &quot;God Is Not A Photo Opportunity&quot; as President Donald Trump&#39;s motorcade passes on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C., while protests continue against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
1 A priest holds a bible and a sign reading "God Is Not A Photo Opportunity" as President Donald Trump's motorcade passes on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C., while protests continue against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Protesters are tear gassed as the police disperse them near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 1, 2020 as demonstrations against George Floyd&#39;s death in Minneapolis custody continue.
2 Protesters are tear gassed as the police disperse them near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 1, 2020 as demonstrations against George Floyd's death in Minneapolis custody continue.
This handout photo by the press office of the Quirinale presidential palace shows the Italian Air Force acrobatic unit flies over the Vittorio Emanuele II National Monument as President Sergio Mattarella (Bottom Rear C) and officials lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier in Rome as part of Republic Day ceremonies.
3 This handout photo by the press office of the Quirinale presidential palace shows the Italian Air Force acrobatic unit flies over the Vittorio Emanuele II National Monument as President Sergio Mattarella (Bottom Rear C) and officials lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier in Rome as part of Republic Day ceremonies.
Migrants dry their clothes aboard a tourist boats some 20 kilometers from Malta.
4 Migrants dry their clothes aboard a tourist boats some 20 kilometers from Malta.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG