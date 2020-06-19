Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
19 jun, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman prays during an event hosted by OneRace Movement at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park to commemorate Juneteenth, the date of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S.
2
Cheerleaders perform to empty stands prior to an opening baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
3
A health official, left, collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a temporary free testing facility set up in a school after authorities eased lockdown restrictions, in New Delhi, India.
4
Israeli border police members detain a Palestinian during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in Heron.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG