A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A woman prays during an event hosted by OneRace Movement at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park to commemorate Juneteenth, the date of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S.
2 Cheerleaders perform to empty stands prior to an opening baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
3 A health official, left, collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a temporary free testing facility set up in a school after authorities eased lockdown restrictions, in New Delhi, India.
4 Israeli border police members detain a Palestinian during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in Heron.

