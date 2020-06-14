Linkovi
Fotografije dana
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Looking deep into the Universe, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope catches a passing glimpse of the numerous arm-like structures that sweep around this barred spiral galaxy, known as NGC 2608.
A "friendly giant" sculpture hangs from a tree in the Hanmer Heritage Forest at Hammer Springs, New Zealand.
A supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talks with a soldier during a protest against the country's Supreme Federal Court, in front of the army headquarters in Brasilia.
A protester carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 13, 2020.
