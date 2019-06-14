Linkovi

A revolver believed to be the gun Dutch 19th century painter Vincent Van Gogh would have used to kill himself on 27 July 1890 is on public display on June 14, 2019 at Paris&#39; Drouot auction house&nbsp; before it goes under the hammer later today.
Stickers with messages supporting protesters are left on a wall near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Calm returned to the streets following protests by students and human rights activists opposed to a bill that would permit suspects to be tried in mainland Chinese courts.
A woman hugs a firefighter as members of the public take part in a silent march as part of commemorations on the first anniversary of the Grenfell fire in Britain&#39;s capital, London.
A view shows a part of the giant artwork &#39;Beyond Walls&#39; by French street artist Saype, a spray paint series of interlocked hands across the lawns of the Champs de Mars in Paris, France.
