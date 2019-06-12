Linkovi
12 jun, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Police officers fire tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong.
2
Protesters face off with police after they fired tear gas during a rally outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
3
Boats are seen at the bank of the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
4
A collection of dresses created by Chinese designer Guo Pei are seen at the Asian Civilisations Museum during an early showing of the exhibition, "Guo Pei: Chinese Art and Couture" in Singapore.
Fotografije dana
