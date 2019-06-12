Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Police officers fire tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong.
1 Police officers fire tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong.
Protesters face off with police after they fired tear gas during a rally outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
2 Protesters face off with police after they fired tear gas during a rally outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
Boats are seen at the bank of the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
3 Boats are seen at the bank of the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A collection of dresses created by Chinese designer Guo Pei are seen at the Asian Civilisations Museum during an early showing of the exhibition, &quot;Guo Pei: Chinese Art and Couture&quot; in Singapore.
4 A collection of dresses created by Chinese designer Guo Pei are seen at the Asian Civilisations Museum during an early showing of the exhibition, "Guo Pei: Chinese Art and Couture" in Singapore.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG