A look at the best news photos from around the world.
White King, the first white lion cub to be born in Spain, is presented to the press at the Guillena World Park Reserve in Sevilla.
National Disaster Response Force personnel participate in a rescue operation at the site of an oil well that exploded and caught fire at Baghjan, Tinsukia district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India.
Nurses belonging to NurSind union stage a protest in front of the Pirelli skyscraper hosting the Lombardy Region headquarters, in Milan, Italy.
Workers wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus stage a rally against the government&#39;s labor policy in Seoul, South Korea.
