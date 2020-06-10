Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
10 jun, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
White King, the first white lion cub to be born in Spain, is presented to the press at the Guillena World Park Reserve in Sevilla.
2
National Disaster Response Force personnel participate in a rescue operation at the site of an oil well that exploded and caught fire at Baghjan, Tinsukia district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India.
3
Nurses belonging to NurSind union stage a protest in front of the Pirelli skyscraper hosting the Lombardy Region headquarters, in Milan, Italy.
4
Workers wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus stage a rally against the government's labor policy in Seoul, South Korea.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG