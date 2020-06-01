Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 People look at artwork at the Stedelijk Museum, which reopened after the ease of the lockdown measures during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
2 A pupil waves to his teachers as he arrives at St Dunstan's College junior school as some schools re-open following the outbreak of the COVID-19 in London.
3 Visitors admire the Sistine Chapel as the Vatican Museum reopened, in Rome, Italy.
4 A giraffe is seen at Taronga Zoo Sydney as it re-opens to the public amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions following an extended closure in Sydney, Australia.

