Fotografije dana
01 jun, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People look at artwork at the Stedelijk Museum, which reopened after the ease of the lockdown measures during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
2
A pupil waves to his teachers as he arrives at St Dunstan's College junior school as some schools re-open following the outbreak of the COVID-19 in London.
3
Visitors admire the Sistine Chapel as the Vatican Museum reopened, in Rome, Italy.
4
A giraffe is seen at Taronga Zoo Sydney as it re-opens to the public amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions following an extended closure in Sydney, Australia.
Fotografije dana
