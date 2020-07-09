Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
09 jul, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Members of the Melbourne Fire Brigade (MFB) prepare to take food parcels to residents in a locked down public housing estate in Melbourne, as the city re-enters a citywide lockdown after a fresh outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
2
Military aircrafts fly over the Arc de Triomphe during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France.
3
Wang Shang-chi, 75, a mobile hats vender, rides his bike on a parking lot next to the Taipei City Zoo, Taiwan.
4
A member of the Bangladeshi immigrant community, right, has a swab being taken to test for COVID-19 outside a health care center in Rome.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG