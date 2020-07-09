Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Members of the Melbourne Fire Brigade (MFB) prepare to take food parcels to residents in a locked down public housing estate in Melbourne, as the city re-enters a citywide lockdown after a fresh outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
2 Military aircrafts fly over the Arc de Triomphe during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France.
3 Wang Shang-chi, 75, a mobile hats vender, rides his bike on a parking lot next to the Taipei City Zoo, Taiwan.
4 A member of the Bangladeshi immigrant community, right, has a swab being taken to test for COVID-19 outside a health care center in Rome.

