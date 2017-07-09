Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Smoke billows following an airstrike by U.S.-led international coalition forces targeting Islamic State (IS) group in Mosul, Iraq.
Riders of Nomad Stunts group perform the Kyz Kuu (catch the girl) national riding game, where a girl whips a male contestant as she defends herself, during a show in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Firefighters battle a wildfire as it threatens to jump a street near Oroville, California, July 8, 2017.
Opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez holds a Venezuelan national flag as he greets supporters outside his home in Caracas, Venezuela, July 8, 2017. Lopez was released from prison and placed under house arrest after more than three years in military lockup.
