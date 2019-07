1 Participants of "Festa dos Tabuleiros" (trays party) carry the trays on their heads during the parade in Tomar, Portugal, July 7, 2019. Since the 16th century, Tomar citizens celebrate the day of the Holy Spirit every four years in a parade with the crowns known as "trays" that are adorned with colored paper flowers and bread and transported by girls from the various parishes of Tomar.