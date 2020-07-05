Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Artists perform Sidakarya mask dancing during mass prayers, expressing gratitude for the handling of the new coronavirus and seeking blessings for the start of a &quot;new normal&quot;, at Besakih temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia.
Buddhists monks and children look at an international passenger flight taking off at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, from the rooftop at a Buddhist mission hostel and school for underprivileged children in&nbsp;in Kolkata, India.
A car stands vertically on a muddy road after being washed away by flood, in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan.
A coffin wrapped in plastic containing the body of an unidentified man, who died last week, sits on a wheelbarrow in the middle of a street in Cochabamba, Bolivia, July 4, 2020. The coffin was placed there by his family to draw attention of the authorities to show that his remains are yet to be collected.
