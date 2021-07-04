Linkovi
04 jul, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People cheer ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held on Independence Day at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York City.
Rescuers conduct a search operation at the site of a mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, southwest of Tokyo. (Credit: Kyodo News)
A woman kneels at a memorial site in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, Florida, July 3, 2021.
Trees burn in a forest on the slopes of the Throodos mountain chain as a giant fire rages on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, July 3, 2021.
