Irish Guards march at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele, The Third Battle of Ypres, in Zonnebeke, Belgium.
A humpead wrasse, transported from Japan's southern island of Okinawa, swims with other tropical saltwater fish in a tank for the Sony Aquarium 2017 exhibition in Tokyo.
Flames erupt as clashes break out while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017.
Night lights of the banking district in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, reflects in the water of the river Main.
