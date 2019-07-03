Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A new view from NASA&#39;s Hubble Space Telescope shows expanding gases glowing in red, white and blue of Eta Carinae, the super-massive star. Eta Carinae resides 7,500 light-years away and its slow-motion fireworks that started exploding 170 years ago and are still continuing.
1 A new view from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope shows expanding gases glowing in red, white and blue of Eta Carinae, the super-massive star. Eta Carinae resides 7,500 light-years away and its slow-motion fireworks that started exploding 170 years ago and are still continuing.
People participate in the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland.
2 People participate in the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland.
The casket of Luis Alvarez, a former New York City police detective who was diagnosed with cancer after working at Ground Zero, is carried into a church for his funeral in New York.
3 The casket of Luis Alvarez, a former New York City police detective who was diagnosed with cancer after working at Ground Zero, is carried into a church for his funeral in New York.
A man rides his bike up a hill just before the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany.
4 A man rides his bike up a hill just before the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG