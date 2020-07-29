Linkovi
Fotografije dana
29 jul, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A man crosses the River Tawi on a horse cart in Jammu, India.
Vietnamese COVID-19 patients in protective gear, holding Vietnamese flags and carrying a portrait of the national leader Ho Chi Minh, arrive at the Noi Bai airport in Hanoi. One hundred and twenty nine patients who were working in Equatorial Guinea are brought home in a repatriation flight.
Health officials take a swab sample for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from traffic policemen at Singha Durbar office complex, that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Hundreds of Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Fotografije dana
