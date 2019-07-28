Linkovi
28 jul, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man tries to catch locusts on a rooftop as they swarm over the Huthi rebel-held Yemeni capital Sana'a.
2
Warships float past the Dvortsovy (Palace) drawbridge rising above the Neva River during the Navy Day parade in St.Petersburg, Russia.
3
Indian women carry pots filled with cooked rice decorated with turmeric and neem leaves on their heads during the 'Bonalu' festival in Hyderabad, India. Bonalu is a month-long Hindu folk festival of the Telangana region dedicated to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction.
4
France's Fantine Lesaffre competes in a heat for the women's 400m individual medley event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, South Korea.
