A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A man tries to catch locusts on a rooftop as they swarm over the Huthi rebel-held Yemeni capital Sana'a.
2 Warships float past the Dvortsovy (Palace) drawbridge rising above the Neva River during the Navy Day parade in St.Petersburg, Russia.
3 Indian women carry pots filled with cooked rice decorated with turmeric and neem leaves on their heads during the 'Bonalu' festival in Hyderabad, India. Bonalu is a month-long Hindu folk festival of the Telangana region dedicated to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction.
4 France's Fantine Lesaffre competes in a heat for the women's 400m individual medley event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, South Korea.

