Fotografije dans

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, sitting center, is surrounded by senior military officials holding “Paektusan” commemorative pistols they received from him during a ceremony in Pyongyang, July 26, 2020. (Photo released by the North Korean Government)
2 The flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., a key figure in the civil rights movement and a 17-term congressman from Georgia, lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
3 Bakarwal nomadic women carry firewood in Doodhpatri, Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
4 Local resident Katerina Izvekova, 77, shows her house damaged during a military conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces in the rebel-controlled village of Vesele (Veseloye) in Donetsk region.

