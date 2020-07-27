Linkovi
Fotografije dans
27 jul, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, sitting center, is surrounded by senior military officials holding “Paektusan” commemorative pistols they received from him during a ceremony in Pyongyang, July 26, 2020. (Photo released by the North Korean Government)
The flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., a key figure in the civil rights movement and a 17-term congressman from Georgia, lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Bakarwal nomadic women carry firewood in Doodhpatri, Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Local resident Katerina Izvekova, 77, shows her house damaged during a military conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces in the rebel-controlled village of Vesele (Veseloye) in Donetsk region.
Fotografije dans
