Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A ballerina dances at the Louvre pyramid in Paris as a heat wave hits the French capital.
1 A ballerina dances at the Louvre pyramid in Paris as a heat wave hits the French capital.
An employee is seen at the Note Coffee shop where the walls,ceiling and chairs are covered with post-it notes from people around the World, in Hanoi, Vietnam.
2 An employee is seen at the Note Coffee shop where the walls,ceiling and chairs are covered with post-it notes from people around the World, in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation message of the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello in front his mansion known as La Fortaleza in San Juan, on July 24, 2019.
3 Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation message of the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello in front his mansion known as La Fortaleza in San Juan, on July 24, 2019.
A man carries his new born baby as he and his family members wade through a flooded area to reach a relief camp at a village in Barpeta district of the northeastern state of Assam, India.
4 A man carries his new born baby as he and his family members wade through a flooded area to reach a relief camp at a village in Barpeta district of the northeastern state of Assam, India.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG