Fotografije dana
25 jul, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A ballerina dances at the Louvre pyramid in Paris as a heat wave hits the French capital.
2
An employee is seen at the Note Coffee shop where the walls,ceiling and chairs are covered with post-it notes from people around the World, in Hanoi, Vietnam.
3
Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation message of the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello in front his mansion known as La Fortaleza in San Juan, on July 24, 2019.
4
A man carries his new born baby as he and his family members wade through a flooded area to reach a relief camp at a village in Barpeta district of the northeastern state of Assam, India.
Fotografije dana
