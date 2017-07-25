A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
Migrants wait to be rescued by aid workers of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea, about 15 miles north of Sabratha, Libya.
2
Chelsea pensioners John Kidman, 87, right, and Bill "Spud" Hunt, 83, wear virtual reality headsets during an exhibition at the Household Cavalry Museum in London.
3
People look at a forest fire in La Croix-Valmer, near Saint-Tropez, France. Firefighters battle blazes that have consumed swathes of land in southeastern France for a second day, with one inferno out of control near the chic resort of Saint-Tropez, emergency services say.
4
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, July 24, 2017.