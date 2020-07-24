Linkovi
24 jul, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Models wearing face masks pose during a fashion show in Seoul, South Korea.
2
A Black Lives Matter protester uses a shield as federal officers use chemical irritants to disperse demonstrators at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Oregon.
3
A resident of The Salvation Army Lung Hang Residence for Senior Citizens is evacuated by medical staff from the Centre for Health Protection, after employees of the nursing home were found to have the coronavirus, in Hong Kong.
4
Five-year-old sniffing dog Vine wears protection goggles against the sun and dust at the sniffing dogs school of the German Army (Bundeswehr) in Daun, Germany. The school is helping develop a training program to sniff out COVID-19.
