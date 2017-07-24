A British Airways aeroplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain.
An Afghan man who lost his son mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final of IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships.
A Polar bear swims in a pool at the center of reproduction of rare species of animals at the Moscow Zoo in the village of Sychevo, Russia.
