Internet TV
Learning English
Fotografije dana
23 jul, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The Milky Way galaxy is seen in the sky above Syrian fighters of the Turkish-backed National Front for Liberation group while on watch duty in the town of Taftanaz along the frontlines in the rebel-held northwestern Idlib province.
Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India.
Long March-5
rocket, carrying an orbiter, lander and rover as part of the Tianwen-1 mission to Mars, lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in southern China's Hainan Province.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks to Black Lives Matter protesters, July 22, 2020, in Portland, Oregon. Wheeler was hit with chemical irritants several times by federal officers dispersing demonstrators.
