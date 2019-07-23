Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (2nd-R) attends a session of questions to the government at the French National Assembly in Paris after an earlier speech earlier.
2 Visitors inspect a driveable full-size Bugatti Chiron car made out of LEGO Technic blocks at an exhibition in Moscow's Gorky Park, Russia.
3 A Rohingya man carries a bamboo pole at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh.
4 People queue to dive into the landmark sea pool of Saint-Malo, Brittany, France, as a new heatwave blasted into northern Europe that could set records in several countries.

