Fotografije dana
23 jul, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (2nd-R) attends a session of questions to the government at the French National Assembly in Paris after an earlier speech earlier.
2
Visitors inspect a driveable full-size Bugatti Chiron car made out of LEGO Technic blocks at an exhibition in Moscow's Gorky Park, Russia.
3
A Rohingya man carries a bamboo pole at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh.
4
People queue to dive into the landmark sea pool of Saint-Malo, Brittany, France, as a new heatwave blasted into northern Europe that could set records in several countries.
