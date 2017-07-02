A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Germany's Marcel Kittel celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.5 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Dusseldorf, Germany, and finish in Liege, Belgium.
Three dogs with cycling jerseys sit near a road in Mettmann, Germany. The second stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Duesseldorf to Liege in Belgium will run through Mettmann.
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to mark the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, July 1, 2017.
Sri Lankan stilt fishermen work on their poles in the southern town of Galle, July 1, 2017.