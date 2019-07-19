Linkovi
19 jul, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Girls leap as they pose for a photo at a street festival in Gwangju, South Korea.
Brazil's Giovana Stephan and Brazil's Renan Souza compete in the mixed duet free artistic swimming event during the 2019 World Championships at Yeomju Gymnasium in Gwangju, South Korea.
A Honduran migrant mother and her 7-month-old child stand in line to board a bus that will take them and other migrants to Monterrey, from an immigration center in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, July 18, 2019.
A Russian Orthodox priest blesses the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft at the launch pad of the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Fotografije dana
