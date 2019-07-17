Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The full moon rises silhouetting roller coaster riders at the Worlds of Fun amusement park on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon launch, in Kansas City, Missouri, July 16, 2019.
1 The full moon rises silhouetting roller coaster riders at the Worlds of Fun amusement park on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon launch, in Kansas City, Missouri, July 16, 2019.
Boys jump into the water despite strong waves after a strong downpour at Manila&#39;s bay, Philippines.
2 Boys jump into the water despite strong waves after a strong downpour at Manila's bay, Philippines.
Palace staff arrange the dining table, a copy of Queen Victoria&#39;s reign dessert table, on display, as part of an exhibition at Buckingham Palace, in London.
3 Palace staff arrange the dining table, a copy of Queen Victoria's reign dessert table, on display, as part of an exhibition at Buckingham Palace, in London.
The Cent pour Cent perform during a dress rehearsal of the 12th Fete des Vignerons, a show dating from the 18th century and performed once every generation celebrating wine and its culture, in Vevey, Switzerland, July 16, 2019.
4 The Cent pour Cent perform during a dress rehearsal of the 12th Fete des Vignerons, a show dating from the 18th century and performed once every generation celebrating wine and its culture, in Vevey, Switzerland, July 16, 2019.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG