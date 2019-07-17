Linkovi
17 jul, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The full moon rises silhouetting roller coaster riders at the Worlds of Fun amusement park on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon launch, in Kansas City, Missouri, July 16, 2019.
2
Boys jump into the water despite strong waves after a strong downpour at Manila's bay, Philippines.
3
Palace staff arrange the dining table, a copy of Queen Victoria's reign dessert table, on display, as part of an exhibition at Buckingham Palace, in London.
4
The Cent pour Cent perform during a dress rehearsal of the 12th Fete des Vignerons, a show dating from the 18th century and performed once every generation celebrating wine and its culture, in Vevey, Switzerland, July 16, 2019.
Fotografije dana
