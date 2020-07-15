Linkovi
Fotografije dana
15 jul, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Nissan workers dressed in costumes from "La Casa de Papel (Money Heist)" take part in a protest outside Spanish parliament in Madrid.
A woman cries as she watches people being detained on the Brooklyn Bridge just outside the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in the Manhattan Borough of New York City.
A man carries a box while climbing steps to Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Fans of actor Johnny Depp hold placards as they wait for him to arrive at the High Court, in London, Britain.
