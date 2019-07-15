Linkovi
15 jul, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Hindu Sadhu (holy man) sits on the premises of the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.
2
Team Italy's tea competes in the highlight final during the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships at Yeomju Gymnasium, Gwangju, South Korea.
3
A motorist drives past a destroyed house after a large earthquake that hit Surigao City, in southern island of Mindanao, Philippines. Fifty-one people were injured and several homes, churches and other buildings damaged when an earthquake sent terrified residents of the southern Philippines fleeing their homes before dawn, police said.
4
A commuter (L) walks down stairs adorned with artwork of a girl surrounded by morning glories at an entrance of the JR Kumagaya Station in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, Japan.
Fotografije dana
