Fotografije dana
10 jul, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A girl inspects coffins prepared for burial, in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia. The remains of 33 victims of Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11, 2019, 24 years after Serb troops overran the eastern Bosnian Muslim enclave of Srebrenica and executed some 8,000 Muslim men and boys.
2
People walk past graffiti reading in Arabic "Freedom, Peace, Justice and Civilian" in the Burri district of Khartoum, Khartoum, Sudan.
3
A Palestinian child pulls a cart loaded with drinking water jerricans in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip.
4
Fans celebrates as members of the the U.S. women's soccer team pass by during a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women's World Cup title.
Fotografije dana
