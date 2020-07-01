Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A police officer raises his pepper spray handgun as he detains a man during a march against the national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong&#39;s handover to China from Britain.
1 A police officer raises his pepper spray handgun as he detains a man during a march against the national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain.
Teachers and students wear protective gear as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak during a class at a Quran educational facility at on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.
2 Teachers and students wear protective gear as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak during a class at a Quran educational facility at on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.
A protester stands with her hand up in front of a road blocked by Seattle police in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, Washington.&nbsp;Police in Seattle have torn down demonstrators&#39; tents in the city&#39;s so-called occupied protest zone after the mayor ordered to clear it.
3 A protester stands with her hand up in front of a road blocked by Seattle police in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, Washington. Police in Seattle have torn down demonstrators' tents in the city's so-called occupied protest zone after the mayor ordered to clear it.
Canada&#39;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau harvests broccoli at an Ottawa Food Bank farm on Canada Day in Ottawa, Ontario.
4 Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau harvests broccoli at an Ottawa Food Bank farm on Canada Day in Ottawa, Ontario.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG