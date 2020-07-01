Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
01 jul, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A police officer raises his pepper spray handgun as he detains a man during a march against the national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain.
2
Teachers and students wear protective gear as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak during a class at a Quran educational facility at on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.
3
A protester stands with her hand up in front of a road blocked by Seattle police in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, Washington. Police in Seattle have torn down demonstrators' tents in the city's so-called occupied protest zone after the mayor ordered to clear it.
4
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau harvests broccoli at an Ottawa Food Bank farm on Canada Day in Ottawa, Ontario.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG