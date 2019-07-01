Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Models present creations by Iris van Herpen during the Women&#39;s Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, France.
1 Models present creations by Iris van Herpen during the Women's Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, France.
Journalists film a protester defaces the Hong Kong emblem inside the meeting hall of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Protesters took over the legislature&#39;s main building, tearing down portraits of legislative leaders and spray painting pro-democracy slogans on the walls of the main chamber.
2 Journalists film a protester defaces the Hong Kong emblem inside the meeting hall of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Protesters took over the legislature's main building, tearing down portraits of legislative leaders and spray painting pro-democracy slogans on the walls of the main chamber.
A captured Minke whale is unloaded after commercial whaling at a port in Kushiro, Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan.
3 A captured Minke whale is unloaded after commercial whaling at a port in Kushiro, Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan.
A policeman stands next to vehicles buried in hail in the eastern area of Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, June 30, 2019.
4 A policeman stands next to vehicles buried in hail in the eastern area of Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, June 30, 2019.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG