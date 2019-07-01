Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
01 jul, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Models present creations by Iris van Herpen during the Women's Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, France.
2
Journalists film a protester defaces the Hong Kong emblem inside the meeting hall of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Protesters took over the legislature's main building, tearing down portraits of legislative leaders and spray painting pro-democracy slogans on the walls of the main chamber.
3
A captured Minke whale is unloaded after commercial whaling at a port in Kushiro, Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan.
4
A policeman stands next to vehicles buried in hail in the eastern area of Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, June 30, 2019.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG