Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Stav vlade SAD
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
07 januar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., cleans up debris and personal belongings strewn across the floor of the Rotunda after protesters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
2
Workers place security fencing in place outside the mostly quiet Capitol in Washington, D.C.
3
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.
4
People watch a TV screen showing the news on a violent mob that loyal to U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG