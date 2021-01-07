Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., cleans up debris and personal belongings strewn across the floor of the Rotunda after protesters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Workers place security fencing in place outside the mostly quiet Capitol in Washington, D.C.
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.
People watch a TV screen showing the news on a violent mob that loyal to U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.
