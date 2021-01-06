Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
2 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence officiate as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington.
3 With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump near the White House in Washington.
4 A protester joins a caravan outside of City Hall in Los Angeles. Demonstrators, supporting President Donald Trump, are gathering in various parts of Southern California as Congress debates to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory.

