Fotografije dana
06 januar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
2
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence officiate as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington.
3
With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump near the White House in Washington.
4
A protester joins a caravan outside of City Hall in Los Angeles. Demonstrators, supporting President Donald Trump, are gathering in various parts of Southern California as Congress debates to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory.
