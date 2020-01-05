Linkovi
05 januar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Bernadette Foster, a Dignams Creek resident, is seen with her pet dogs at the evacuation center in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia.
2
The coffins of slain top commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, are transported atop a vehicle upon their arrival at Ahvaz International Airport in southwestern Iran. A tide of mourners packed the streets of the city of Ahvazto pay respects to top general Soleimani, days after he was killed in a U.S. strike.
3
Riot police pour water on the face of an anti-government protester who was pepper sprayed while getting detained after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong.
4
Tourists walk in front of an ice sculpture ahead of the opening of the Harbin International Snow and Sculpture Festival in Harbin, in China's northeast Heilongjiang province, Jan. 4, 2020.
Fotografije dana
