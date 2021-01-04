Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People celebrate outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States.
1 People celebrate outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States.
Mavis Knox, L, prays just before nurse Sandra Lindsay, R, receives the second dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York City.
2 Mavis Knox, L, prays just before nurse Sandra Lindsay, R, receives the second dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York City.
A traditional large puppet figure known as &quot;Ondel-ondel&quot;, wearing a face mask, performs on a sidewalk in Jakarta, Indonesia.
3 A traditional large puppet figure known as "Ondel-ondel", wearing a face mask, performs on a sidewalk in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., waves the gavel on the opening day of the 117th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Jan. 3, 2021.
4 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., waves the gavel on the opening day of the 117th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Jan. 3, 2021.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG