Fotografije dana
04 januar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People celebrate outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States.
2
Mavis Knox, L, prays just before nurse Sandra Lindsay, R, receives the second dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York City.
3
A traditional large puppet figure known as "Ondel-ondel", wearing a face mask, performs on a sidewalk in Jakarta, Indonesia.
4
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., waves the gavel on the opening day of the 117th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Jan. 3, 2021.
