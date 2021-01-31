Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An athlete warms up prior to the men&#39;s Individual Gundersen NH 15km cross country competition at the Nordic Combined World Cup in the Austrian province of Tyrol, in Seefeld, Austria.
1 An athlete warms up prior to the men's Individual Gundersen NH 15km cross country competition at the Nordic Combined World Cup in the Austrian province of Tyrol, in Seefeld, Austria.
Iran&#39;s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets with Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tehran.
2 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets with Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tehran.
Civilians carry a young victim at the scene of an explosion in the town of Azaz in the rebel-controlled northern countryside of Syria&#39;s Aleppo province.
3 Civilians carry a young victim at the scene of an explosion in the town of Azaz in the rebel-controlled northern countryside of Syria's Aleppo province.
Police officers detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vladivostok, Russia.
4 Police officers detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vladivostok, Russia.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG