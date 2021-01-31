Linkovi
Fotografije dana
31 januar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An athlete warms up prior to the men's Individual Gundersen NH 15km cross country competition at the Nordic Combined World Cup in the Austrian province of Tyrol, in Seefeld, Austria.
2
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets with Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tehran.
3
Civilians carry a young victim at the scene of an explosion in the town of Azaz in the rebel-controlled northern countryside of Syria's Aleppo province.
4
Police officers detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vladivostok, Russia.
