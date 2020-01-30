Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Imperial guards wear protective face masks during a reenactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony in front of Deoksu Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2020.
1 Imperial guards wear protective face masks during a reenactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony in front of Deoksu Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2020.
A boy writes on the wall of a Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival dedicated to goddess of education Saraswati in belief that the goddess will help devotees excel in education, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
2 A boy writes on the wall of a Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival dedicated to goddess of education Saraswati in belief that the goddess will help devotees excel in education, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India.
3 An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India.
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 29, 2020.
4 The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 29, 2020.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG