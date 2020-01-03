Linkovi
03 januar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan soars through the air during the trial round of the third stage of the 68th four hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck, Austria.
2
A youth holds a placard during a "Fridays for Future" climate strike outside the Federal Chancellery in Vienna.
3
A Palestinian, his face covered by a flag, stands in front of burning tires during clashes with Israeli in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
4
Teams compete during a dragonboat on ice competition in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
Fotografije dana
