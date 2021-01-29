Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Italian funambulist Andrea Loreni performs on a steel rope at 25 meters high between two towers of a disused factory in Parco Dora in Turin, Italy.
An emergency paramedic leans against a wall outside the Matei Bals hospital compound in Bucharest, Romania, where an early-morning fire killed four people, authorities said.
Marion Koopmans of the World Health Organization team of researchers looks out from a car during a field trip in Wuhan in central China&#39;s Hubei province.
A man wields his sword against a policeman during a clash between protesting farmers and a group of people shouting anti-farmer slogans, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi, India.
