29 januar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Italian funambulist Andrea Loreni performs on a steel rope at 25 meters high between two towers of a disused factory in Parco Dora in Turin, Italy.
2
An emergency paramedic leans against a wall outside the Matei Bals hospital compound in Bucharest, Romania, where an early-morning fire killed four people, authorities said.
3
Marion Koopmans of the World Health Organization team of researchers looks out from a car during a field trip in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.
4
A man wields his sword against a policeman during a clash between protesting farmers and a group of people shouting anti-farmer slogans, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi, India.
