A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Somali firemen try to extinguish burning cars at the scene of a car bomb attack in front of a restaurant in Mogadishu.
The yacht pier is enclosed with the icy water of Lake Balaton in Balatonfenyves, 155 kilometers (96 miles) southwest of Budapest, Hungary.
Five-day-old Rothschild giraffe is seen with her mother at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic.
A fishing boat travels along the Mekong River as the sun rises over Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
