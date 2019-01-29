Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
29 januar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Somali firemen try to extinguish burning cars at the scene of a car bomb attack in front of a restaurant in Mogadishu.
2
The yacht pier is enclosed with the icy water of Lake Balaton in Balatonfenyves, 155 kilometers (96 miles) southwest of Budapest, Hungary.
3
Five-day-old Rothschild giraffe is seen with her mother at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic.
4
A fishing boat travels along the Mekong River as the sun rises over Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG