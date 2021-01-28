Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Corazzieri of the Italian military Presidential honour guards stand guard at the Quirinale Palace in Rome prior to political leaders arriving for meetings with the president on forming a new government following the resignation of the prime minister.
A Shariah Law official uses a rattan cane to whip one of two men convicted of gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia.
A worker wearing a face mask carries red lanterns, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Hong Kong.
A man walks along Rajpath amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi, India.
