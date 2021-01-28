Linkovi
28 januar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Corazzieri of the Italian military Presidential honour guards stand guard at the Quirinale Palace in Rome prior to political leaders arriving for meetings with the president on forming a new government following the resignation of the prime minister.
2
A Shariah Law official uses a rattan cane to whip one of two men convicted of gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia.
3
A worker wearing a face mask carries red lanterns, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Hong Kong.
4
A man walks along Rajpath amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi, India.
Fotografije dana
