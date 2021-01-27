Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Stav vlade SAD
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Gledajte uživo
22:00 - 22:15
Uživo
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Otvoreni Studio
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
27 januar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Roses with a note saying "#weremember", are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany.
2
Policemen stand guard in front of the historic Red Fort after Tuesday's clashes between police and farmers, in the old quarters of Delhi, India.
3
Pallbearers stand next to the coffins of three top government officials who succumbed to COVID-19, prior to their burial, at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Zimbabwe.
4
Two skiers pass by traffic signs covered in the snow by the Dappes Car Park near La Dole, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2021.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG