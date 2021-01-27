Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Roses with a note saying "#weremember", are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany.
2 Policemen stand guard in front of the historic Red Fort after Tuesday's clashes between police and farmers, in the old quarters of Delhi, India.
3 Pallbearers stand next to the coffins of three top government officials who succumbed to COVID-19, prior to their burial, at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Zimbabwe.
4 Two skiers pass by traffic signs covered in the snow by the Dappes Car Park near La Dole, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2021.

