Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Stav vlade SAD
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
26 januar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A farmer chases a police officer during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in New Delhi, India.
2
Patti Herring sobs as she sorts through the ruins of her home in Fultondale, Alabama, after it was destroyed by a tornado.
3
Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett, lead the Democratic House impeachment managers as they walk through Statuary Hall in the Capitol, to deliver to the Senate the article of impeachment alleging incitement of insurrection against former President Donald Trump, Jan. 25, 2021.
4
Workers bury a man as family members watch in the special section of the Jombang cemetery opened to accommodate the surge in deaths during coronavirus outbreak in Tangerang, Indonesia.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG