A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A farmer chases a police officer during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in New Delhi, India.
Patti Herring sobs as she sorts through the ruins of her home in Fultondale, Alabama, after it was destroyed by a tornado.
Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett, lead the Democratic House impeachment managers as they walk through Statuary Hall in the Capitol, to deliver to the Senate the article of impeachment alleging incitement of insurrection against former President Donald Trump, Jan. 25, 2021.
Workers bury a man as family members watch in the special section of the Jombang cemetery opened to accommodate the surge in deaths during coronavirus outbreak in Tangerang, Indonesia.
