25 januar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Edgar Barbaran exchanges a small, empty oxygen tank for a large one as he waits since the previous day for a refill shop to open in Callao, Peru, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Guard troops tour the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., during a break from reinforcing security.
Medical workers hold roses given by members of the public at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.
Shadows of horsesare seen in their meadow in Saint-Gondran, western France.
