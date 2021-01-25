Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Edgar Barbaran exchanges a small, empty oxygen tank for a large one as he waits since the previous day for a refill shop to open in Callao, Peru, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
2 National Guard troops tour the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., during a break from reinforcing security.
3 Medical workers hold roses given by members of the public at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.
4 Shadows of horsesare seen in their meadow in Saint-Gondran, western France.

